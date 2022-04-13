Full View Productions Becomes First Production Studio In Michigan To Welcome Kira Cinematic Robot Into Detroit Studio
Attendees of Full View's Open House will be able to view the cinematic robot in action
Detroit has become a hub of innovation and creativity. Being a native Detroiter, I wanted to bring creativity to an industry I love, FIlm and Video production.”DETROIT, MICHIGAN , USA , April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Full View Production, the award-winning creative and visual team behind some of the industries leading content, will welcome industry leaders to their open house at the state of the art facility on Friday, April 22, 2022, from 4:00 PM -7:00 PM, located at 6235 Concord Avenue, Suite 140 in Detroit, Michigan.
— Marcus Lewis, President, Full View Productions
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and network with the team, tour the fully equipped facility, and witness the unveiling of their FVP Kira, a precision movement robotic arm. As the largest Black-owned production company in Michigan, Full View Production owns everything from cinema-grade lights and cameras and is now the only cinematic robot in Detroit. Kira is a precision movement robotic arm used to hold lights, cameras, and serve as an extra hand when filming high-speed movements. It can roll and pan at 430 degrees per second, making humanly impossible moves.
To learn more about Full View Productions, visit https://fullviewpro.com. To cover and attend the upcoming open house, click here.
ABOUT FULL VIEW PRODUCTIONS
Full View Productions is a full-service video production company located in Detroit, MI. Full View works with clients to discover their needs, tell their stories using cinema-grade equipment and technology, and deliver engaging visuals that capture the client’s vision. Full View’s diverse portfolio of corporate videos, commercials, and creative content shows their dedication to developing outstanding ideas and providing production and post-production services.
Rachel Washington
Full View Productions
+1 313-355-6900
rwashington@fullviewpro.com
Full View Production's 2021 Year End Reel