JCPal wins multiple Red Dot product design awards for outstanding design quality

JCPal celebrates winning three prestigious Red Dot: Product Design awards

Celebrating three award winning new product designs

The fact that the quality of these products equals their level of innovation makes them well-deserved winners in the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2022.” — Professor Dr. Peter Zec, founder and CEO of Red Dot

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JCPal is honored to announce their selection as winner of three highly coveted Red Dot Awards: Product Design 2022. They were recognized for three of their latest innovative product designs, the VerSkin Inclusive Keyboard Protector, PivotStand Pro and the Onyx USB-C 9-Port Hub.

The Red Dot Award, an international design competition founded in 1955, recognizes the highest quality work in product design, brand and communication design. A jury of 48 renowned academics, designers and journalists assess roughly 20,000 designs each year to determine outstanding examples of design achievement and product innovation, awarding winners the coveted Red Dot.

“In this year of the competition, I have been particularly struck by the exceptional creativity shown by the award-winning products. It is really impressive and praiseworthy that there are still designs out there that can surprise us with their form and functionality… The fact that the quality of these products equals their level of innovation makes them well-deserved winners in the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2022” said Professor Dr. Peter Zec, founder and CEO of Red Dot.

“We’re elated to have been recognized with three Red Dot awards for outstanding product design,” said Stockley Ma, founder and CEO of JCPal. “Our design and engineering teams have once again shown themselves to be at the forefront of the industry, producing award-winning designs in a range of accessory product categories. I’m enormously proud of our talented team.”

VerSkin Inclusive Keyboard Protector

The Designed for Surface (DfS) certified VerSkin won the award for its innovative design as a visual and tactile input aid for Microsoft Surface Laptop Go and Laptop SE devices, helping users with diverse needs identify the different functions of their keyboard.

PivotStand Pro

The PivotStand Pro was awarded as a sleekly minimal stand that features a highly adjustable ball-and-socket pivot mount for your smartphone, tablet or Apple MagSafe charger.

Onyx USB-C 9-Port Hub

Onyx USB-C 9-Port Hub’s design references a polished Onyx stone with its smooth rounded form and combination of glossy black tempered glass and anodized aluminum materials.

The award-winning designs are celebrated in Red Dot’s yearbooks and website as well as being showcased in the Design Museum in Essen, Germany until Spring 2023. For more information about these and other JCPal products, please visit JCPal.com.

About JCPal

JCPal has been designing and manufacturing technology products for over a decade and our goal over the years has remained constant - to create elegantly simple yet cleverly functional accessories for the mobile and computing devices you use everyday, designing them to last, no matter where life takes you. Located in Vancouver, Canada and with offices in China, Poland, Korea and Vietnam, we deliver exceptional quality products to people in the Americas, Europe and across Asia both through retail stores and online. Find us online at JCPal.com or @JCPalTech

JCPal is a registered trademark of JCPal Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2022 JCPal Inc. All rights reserved.