JCPal introduces the VerSkin Inclusive Keyboard Protector, designed with the Microsoft Devices Accessibility Team

The VerSkin makes it easier for users with diverse needs to navigate the keyboard

The VerSkin Inclusive Keyboard Protector helps Microsoft Surface Laptop SE / Laptop Go users type confidently and accurately on their devices.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JCPal helps Surface Laptop SE users type confidently and accurately with the release of the VerSkin Inclusive Keyboard Protector. Designed in collaboration with the Microsoft Devices Accessibility Team and facilitated by the Designed for Surface (DfS) Program, the VerSkin Inclusive Keyboard Protector is an affordable accessory that employs a visual and tactile guide to help users with diverse needs identify different key functions on the Surface Laptop SE and Laptop Go keyboards.

The VerSkin Inclusive Keyboard Protector makes it easier to navigate your keyboard with confidence thanks to the easy-to-read large print key markings and black backing material that improves key definition, readability, and contrast. Five color-coded key zones help identify major key types (consonant, vowel, number, symbol and function) and subtle tactile bumps mark corners of the letter key area to support a natural resting hand position improving touch typing abilities. Protecting your keyboard from liquid spills and debris, the VerSkin is the perfect companion to adapt your Surface Laptop SE and Laptop Go to suit your individual needs.

“As a Microsoft DfS Partner, we share the belief in the importance of enabling full access to technology for everyone. We’re delighted to expand our range of keyboard protectors to incorporate an inclusive design focused on making it easier for users with diverse needs to navigate the keyboard,” said Matt Hocking, lead designer on the project and Art Director at JCPal.

Key features:

• Color-coded key zones differentiating consonant, vowel, number, symbol, and function key types

• Large, bold, and high contrast key markings

• Tactile L-shaped bumps marking the corners of the letter key area

• Tactile dot bumps identifying Windows and Accessibility keys

• Black backing material for improved key recognition

• Ultra-thin 0.3mm silicone material helps prevent keyboard damage from liquid spills and debris

VerSkin Inclusive Keyboard Protector will be available on JCPal.com in November 2021 with an MSRP of $29.99. High resolution images can be found here.



About Designed for Surface

“The Designed for Surface program’s mission is to enable more Surface device sales and improve customer experience through quality licensed third-party accessories that users want and need. Specific products can be found at www.designedforsurface.com”

About JCPal

JCPal has been designing and manufacturing technology products for over a decade and our goal over the years has remained constant - to create elegantly simple yet cleverly functional accessories for the mobile and computing devices you use everyday, designing them to last, no matter where life takes you. Located in Vancouver, Canada and with offices in China, Poland, Korea and Vietnam, we deliver exceptional quality products to people in the Americas, Europe and across Asia both through retail stores and online. Find us online at JCPal.com or @JCPalTech

