Book Puma announces live query workshop to help authors of all levels

Literary agents and editors receive hundreds of query letters each week. How can yours stand out?”AMARILLO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In its effort to help more works of incredible fiction and nonfiction enter the market, Book Puma Services has announced a new live online learning class to help authors create, polish, and submit query letters to literary agents and publishers.
One of the hardest steps for authors seeking a voice via major publishers is retaining the representation of a literary agent to broker those book deals. This often yearslong process of querying agents and waiting for responses is, in many ways, more critical than the works themselves.
Enter Charles Blackstone — award-winning novelist, editor, and instructor at the famed Gotham Writers’ Workshop — who will be teaching a workshop at BookPumaOnline.com, which offers a $7.99 per-month subscription that allows writers of all levels to access live and MasterClass-style video courses to improve their craft and learn about the business of publishing.
Blackstone’s workshop is set to begin in May and will help authors of all kinds pitch their work to literary agents in a way that will substantially increase their chances of getting representation.
“Literary agents and editors receive hundreds of query letters each week,” said Blackstone, who was the managing editor of internationally acclaimed book review publication Bookslut. “How can yours stand out?”
Blackstone’s workshop focuses on submission techniques for in-progress novels, story, and essay collections. Students will learn how to write proper query letters by reading and critiquing each other’s drafts and will discuss approaches to distill their stories into pitches that will capture and retain interest at the outset — and beyond.
Blackstone’s students will also explore selecting and honing sample chapters, writing synopses, determining their work’s niche in the marketplace, building their platforms, and, according to Blackstone, “everything they’ll need to conduct an intelligent search for prospective publishing professionals to sherpa their work into the world.”
Book Puma is the services arm of Blue Handle Publishing aimed at helping writers and authors of all levels achieve their publishing goals. Through their self-guided online video courses at BookPumaOnline.com (available on-demand for $7.99 a month), live classes with world-class instructors, or traditional manuscript editing services, Book Puma and Blue Handle operate with the goal of helping as many authors as possible through every available avenue.
