Chryselys appoints Chief Strategy Officer

Exciting days ahead for Chryselys as we strengthen our product and consulting capabilities. Paulomi will be instrumental in driving the future direction of Chryselys’ rapid growth strategy.”PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chryselys, a pharma business consulting and digital transformation company based in Palo Alto, CA, is experiencing accelerated growth with its focus on Commercial Insights cloud platforms, Data and Analytics capabilities to support Pharmaceutical and Biotech clients with Payer, Patient analytics. To further fuel the growth, Chryselys announced another key hire in the leadership team - Paulomi Patel. Paulomi will lead Chryselys’ product roadmap, partnerships, and growth strategy as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). As CSO, she will drive strategic planning and focus on new market opportunities. In addition, Paulomi will also be responsible to nurture high-performing teams to deliver value and sustainable growth for clients.
Sanjeev Sardana, Co-Founder and Principal at Chryselys said, “Exciting days ahead for Chryselys as we strengthen our product and consulting capabilities. Paulomi will be instrumental in driving the future direction of Chryselys’ rapid growth strategy. Paulomi is a forward-thinking leader and visionary with over two decades of professional experience in Healthcare, Consumer Product & Retail, and Life Sciences. Very fortunate to have her onboard.”
Prior to joining Chryselys, Paulomi was Principal and Head of Client Strategy & Insights at a healthcare analytics company where she led analytics and strategy development engagements for Pharma and Biotech customers. As an expert on Omnichannel Promotion Analytics, she has published in several industry publications and is often invited to provide her thought leadership perspective at various industry events. She previously worked as a clinician and moved on to various roles at Chase Design (IPG), Information Resources Inc., L’Oreal, and Nielsen, focusing on Pharma/Biotech, CPG, and Retail.
Paulomi holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Olivet Nazarene University. She is also a Certified Respiratory Therapy Technician from the College of DuPage.
About Chryselys
Chryselys is a Business Consulting & Digital transformation company with AI enabled – Cloud native solutions for Pharma companies to drive strategic & competitive insights. Chryselys is a trusted partner for organizations that seek to achieve high-impact transformations and reach their higher-purpose mission. We build partnerships to bring capabilities that are necessary to move the organization forward. Learn more at Chryselys.com
