Submit Release
News Search

There were 940 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,155 in the last 365 days.

Chryselys appoints Chief Strategy Officer

Paulomi Patel, CSO, Chryselys

Paulomi Patel, CSO, Chryselys

Exciting days ahead for Chryselys as we strengthen our product and consulting capabilities. Paulomi will be instrumental in driving the future direction of Chryselys’ rapid growth strategy.”
— Sanjeev Sardana
PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chryselys, a pharma business consulting and digital transformation company based in Palo Alto, CA, is experiencing accelerated growth with its focus on Commercial Insights cloud platforms, Data and Analytics capabilities to support Pharmaceutical and Biotech clients with Payer, Patient analytics. To further fuel the growth, Chryselys announced another key hire in the leadership team - Paulomi Patel. Paulomi will lead Chryselys’ product roadmap, partnerships, and growth strategy as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). As CSO, she will drive strategic planning and focus on new market opportunities. In addition, Paulomi will also be responsible to nurture high-performing teams to deliver value and sustainable growth for clients.

Sanjeev Sardana, Co-Founder and Principal at Chryselys said, “Exciting days ahead for Chryselys as we strengthen our product and consulting capabilities. Paulomi will be instrumental in driving the future direction of Chryselys’ rapid growth strategy. Paulomi is a forward-thinking leader and visionary with over two decades of professional experience in Healthcare, Consumer Product & Retail, and Life Sciences. Very fortunate to have her onboard.”

Prior to joining Chryselys, Paulomi was Principal and Head of Client Strategy & Insights at a healthcare analytics company where she led analytics and strategy development engagements for Pharma and Biotech customers. As an expert on Omnichannel Promotion Analytics, she has published in several industry publications and is often invited to provide her thought leadership perspective at various industry events. She previously worked as a clinician and moved on to various roles at Chase Design (IPG), Information Resources Inc., L’Oreal, and Nielsen, focusing on Pharma/Biotech, CPG, and Retail.

Paulomi holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Olivet Nazarene University. She is also a Certified Respiratory Therapy Technician from the College of DuPage.


About Chryselys

Chryselys is a Business Consulting & Digital transformation company with AI enabled – Cloud native solutions for Pharma companies to drive strategic & competitive insights. Chryselys is a trusted partner for organizations that seek to achieve high-impact transformations and reach their higher-purpose mission. We build partnerships to bring capabilities that are necessary to move the organization forward. Learn more at Chryselys.com

Abhilasha Khullar
Chryselys
+1 510-320-7209
info@chryselys.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Chryselys appoints Chief Strategy Officer

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.