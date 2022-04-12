Vernal Biosciences Awarded Vermont Training Grant.

Contact: Nate Formalarie, Communications Director Agency of Commerce and Community Development nate.formalarie@vermont.gov

VERNAL BIOSCIENCES AWARDED VERMONT TRAINING PROGRAM GRANT

Colchester, Vt. — Vernal Biosciences, a Colchester-based mRNA and lipid nanoparticle process (LNP) development and manufacturing organization, has been awarded a $99,475 grant from the Vermont Training Program (VTP).

Vernal will utilize the VTP grant to train new and existing hires on essential process-specific techniques and equipment necessary for the production of mRNA and LNP-mRNA, both of which are now used in the development of cutting-edge medicines such as vaccines, gene therapy, cancer therapies, and more. Training will include on-site laboratory and classroom training as well as vendor-specific training on high-tech laboratory equipment.

“As Vermont’s biotechnology sector grows, supporting companies like Vernal Biosciences to create new high paying jobs and assemble industry expertise remains a priority,” said economic development commissioner Joan Goldstein, “The world saw how important vaccines are and we are proud that this cutting-edge medical work will continue to happen in Vermont.”

“Vernal is fortunate to have support from the Vermont Department of Economic Development to help us expand our business here in the Green Mountains. We are excited to be able to grow our company here, grow the biotechnology industry in Vermont, and to offer high-tech jobs to graduates of local colleges and universities and new hires who move into the State from elsewhere” said Christian Cobaugh, Vernal’s Founder and CEO.

Headquartered in Colchester since 2021, Vernal Biosciences provides mRNA and LNP-mRNA manufacturing services to democratize the use of mRNA for a variety of use cases such as basic research in gene editing and cell programming as well as the development of novel biopharmaceuticals such as vaccines and gene therapies. Vernal currently employs 12 and plans to add 23 new staff with the support of this grant.

About the Vermont Training Program

The Vermont Training Program is administered by the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development, Department of Economic Development. It is a workforce development program to enhance the skills of the Vermont workforce and increase the productivity of Vermont employers; grants may cover up to 50 percent of the training cost which can either be on-site or through a training provider/vendor. For more information on VTP, visit https://accd.vermont.gov/economic-development/vtp.