Probation Parole Officers Donate Easter Baskets To Nearly 100 Children

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 | 03:10pm

NASHVILLE – Nearly one-hundred boys and girls in Columbia, TN got an Easter treat this year, thanks to Probation Parole Officers (PPOs) in Tennessee Department of Correction’s (TDOC) District 51 Office.

Staff purchased and assembled family-sized Easter baskets filled with egg dying kits, puzzles, playdough, toys, and candy to donate to The Family Center, a non-profit dedicated to empowering individuals to break the cycle of poverty.

District Director Crystal Gray said it was a humbling experience and is thankful to have a team so willing to give back to the community.  “As probation parole officers, we understand the important role family plays in a person’s life.  Anytime we can help bring happiness or support to the families in our community – that’s a good day in our book,” Gray said.

The Family Center provides immediate hands-on assistance, particularly with crises stemming from poverty.  They focus on restoring stability and teaching families how to solve problems, instead of solving problems for them.

