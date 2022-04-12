Work Begins to Rehabilitate Route 31 Kinton Bridge in Harrison and Napier Townships, Bedford County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that Thornbury, Inc., of West Sunbury, started work on April 11, on a project to improve the Kinton Bridge, which carries Route 31 over the Raystown branch of the Juniata River in Harrison and Napier townships, Bedford County.

This week, the contractor started shoulder paving, building false-work overhangs and shoulder widening. This work is being completed under daylight flagging operations and is expected to be finished by April 25. Motorists are advised to use caution and watch for construction personnel and vehicles. Short delays may be possible.

A 2.2-mile detour will begin on April 26 that will use Route 31 (Allegheny Road) and T-460 (O'Brien Road). Long-term traffic controls including placement of a concrete barrier, temporary traffic signals and single-lane closures, and temporary painted traffic lines will also go into effect at this time. At this time, the contractor will begin to mill and scarify the roadway and deck, hydro-demolition of the bridge deck and other work. The detour is expected to be in place until early October 2022.

Overall work on this $1.5 million project includes the rehabilitation of the existing 4-span bridge with new, reinforced concrete deck overlay and barrier replacement, roadway approach paving and new guide rails. All work is weather dependent and will be completed by early November 2022.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

