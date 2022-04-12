Bridge Rehabilitation Project to Begin on Route 72 (Ebenezer Road) in Lebanon County

Harrisburg, PA – A bridge rehabilitation project is set to begin next week on Route 72 (Ebenezer Road) in Lebanon County. The bridge spans a tributary to Swatara Creek just north of Awol Road in Union Township.

The project consists of rehabilitating the existing concrete arch culvert with a corrugated structural aluminum arch plate liner

Weather permitting, work will begin Tuesday, April 19. Southbound Route 72 traffic will be reduced to a single lane during this project.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the area.

This work is part of a project to rehabilitate three concrete arch culverts in Lebanon County. In addition to the work beginning next week on Route 72, concrete arch culverts on Route 22 over Indiantown Run in East Hanover Township, and Route 22 over Kevins Run in Union Township also were rehabilitated.

Lobar Site Development of Dillsburg, PA, is the prime contractor on this $1,133,589 project. Work on all three bridges is expected to be completed by November 22, 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.