PennDOT Reopens Street Road Bridge in Lower Oxford Township

King of Prussia, PA Street Road has reopened between Route 472 (Lancaster Avenue) and Scroggy Road in Lower Oxford Township, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today, following the bridge rehabilitation.

PennDOT's contractor repaired the curtain walls at the abutments and placed riprap, rocky material, to protect the structure from scour and erosion.

The Street Road bridge over Leech Run was built in 1924. The single-span reinforced concrete T-beam bridge is 39 feet long, 18 feet wide and carries approximately 325 vehicles a day.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

PennDOT Reopens Street Road Bridge in Lower Oxford Township

