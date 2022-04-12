PennDOT Reopens Street Road Bridge in Lower Oxford Township

King of Prussia, PA – Street Road has reopened between Route 472 (Lancaster Avenue) and Scroggy Road in Lower Oxford Township, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today, following the bridge rehabilitation.

PennDOT's contractor repaired the curtain walls at the abutments and placed riprap, rocky material, to protect the structure from scour and erosion.

The Street Road bridge over Leech Run was built in 1924. The single-span reinforced concrete T-beam bridge is 39 feet long, 18 feet wide and carries approximately 325 vehicles a day.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

