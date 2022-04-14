OpenTech’s New Website Platform Delivers All-in-One Marketing Solution to Self Storage Operators

OpenTech releases an online rental website solution, INSOMNIAC StoreCore®, with built-in features to help operators attract more renters and build revenue.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenTech Alliance, the PropTech leader in the self storage industry, has released a modern online rental website solution with built-in e-commerce features and integrated marketing tools to help self storage operators attract more renters and build better revenue with ease. INSOMNIAC® StoreCore, updated in real-time and fully integrated with SiteLink, includes a host of features, insights and tools designed to give operators a competitive edge in the market.

“In self storage, it’s easy to pigeonhole your focus on your physical footprint,” said Cameron Urry, VP of Product of Customer Acquisition Services for OpenTech Alliance. “But digital real estate is just as important to an operator’s success. You can have the best facility for miles, but if customers can’t find you or your website is frustrating to use, you will lose that tenant. It’s no longer enough to have a website — your website now needs to be a revenue-generating machine. The release of the StoreCore website platform is a critical opportunity for operators to pivot their online rental strategy for the modern self storage tenant and future-proof their business.”

Built by self storage marketers with proven rental conversion expertise, StoreCore simplifies website management while giving operators the full power of a robust marketing team. Some key features of the platform include:

• Site Performance: Built-in search engine optimization, load speeds under 2 seconds and responsive design across devices help you capture and keep customers.

• Content Management: Flexible themes and an easy-to-use content management system give you total control of your website content (no technical expertise required).

• Maximize Tenant Value: Intelligent pricing and rental tools help you get the most revenue per rentable square foot.

• Rental Conversion: Dynamic customer journeys refined across 100+ self storage websites, designed to convert prospective customers.

StoreCore helps operators build a strong online presence, create customer journeys designed to increase tenant value and refine digital marketing strategies with insights into customer acquisition costs and channel performance. Backed by hundreds of features to help storage operators build, market and grow their online rentals, StoreCore is one of many digital marketing tools and services available under the OpenTech Customer Acquisition Services umbrella.

