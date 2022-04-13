Grassroots Harvest Announces New Line of HHC & Choice Spectrum Products- LUCY JANE

The entire Lucy Jane line of products, from Grassroots Harvest

A brand new line of legal cannabis products called Lucy Jane is available now from Grassroots Harvest, premier hemp manufacturer from Austin, TX.

Lucy Jane products are truly effective- HHC is quickly becoming my favorite cannabis compound, it makes me feel so relaxed & buzzed. And Choice Spectrum is legal delta-9 in Texas, what's not to love?” — Kemal Whyte

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Introducing: Lucy Jane HHC & Choice Spectrum: Grassroots Harvest, manufacturer of premium hemp and CBD products, has announced a new line of legal cannabis products- Lucy Jane. These new items are astonishingly similar to delta-9 THC in effect. However, thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill, these products are federally legal (unlike delta-9). They are manufactured from hemp & meet federal guidelines, so customers can enjoy a legal ‘high’ with peace of mind.Grassroots Harvest is already well-known for manufacturing premier CBD & hemp products. This new line of products promises to hold the same level of quality as their others, while providing users with effects many CBD products cannot. The line is currently comprised of HHC & Choice Spectrum products.What is HHC?HHC (Hexahydrocannabinol) is a cannabis compound that’s often made in a laboratory setting due to the minute quantities it naturally appears in. Because this HHC is derived from hemp, it is federally legal. The effects of HHC are said to be comparable with delta-9 THC, however they are not the same. HHC is quickly rising in popularity thanks to its reportedly calming & relaxing nature.What is Choice Spectrum?Choice Spectrum is a specified blend of cannabinoids created by Grassroots Harvest/Lucy Jane. This blend contains delta-9 THC in quantities that fall within the federal legal limit (below 0.3% delta-9 THC by weight). When combined with CBD and other cannabinoids, these hemp-derived products check all the boxes- relief, noticeable effects, and long-lasting enjoyment. Choice Spectrum products utilize the ‘Entourage Effect’, or the idea that the more cannabinoids used together, the stronger the effects are.Take 20% Off First Purchase of Lucy Jane w/ Code: LUCYJANE at checkout on grassrootsharvest.com Lucy Jane Product Line:Choice Spectrum GummiesHHC GummiesHHC TincturesWhy HHC & Choice Spectrum in Texas-For the state of Texas and others like it that do not have legal recreational cannabis, HHC & Choice Spectrum products provide a federally legal alternative. HHC & Choice Spectrum are both derived from hemp and contain less than the federal legal limit of 0.3% delta-9 THC by dry weight. Choice Spectrum gummies do contain delta-9 THC inside, however the amount of THC compared to the weight of the gummy itself means that these products meet requirements to be federally legal. HHC doesn’t contain delta-9, but it does replicate the effects quite well. That means HHC & Choice Spectrum are two legal hemp products available in Texas that resemble recreational delta-9 cannabis products. Final Thoughts on Lucy Jane HHC & Choice SpectrumThe Lucy Jane line of products holds a lot of promise for consumers looking for legal ways to experience effects similar to cannabis products available in legal recreational use states. Plus, Lucy Jane products have been third-party lab tested, which means customers can know for sure the content of these products. Third-party lab test results can be viewed on grassrootsharvest.com.Take 20% Off First Purchase of Lucy Jane w/ Code: LUCYJANE at checkout on grassrootsharvest.com.

Lucy Jane- it's about to get trippy