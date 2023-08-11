GÜD Tonics: Meeting the Rising Demand for Botanical Beverages with a Tropical Touch
Our goal has always been to provide quality, natural products that our customers can trust, and we believe that GÜD Tonics is a wonderful extension of that mission.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GRH Kratom is pleased to announce the launch of their latest product line: GÜD Tonics, a blend of the traditional botanicals kava and kratom with a tropical twist. The flagship flavor of this innovative new line is 'TropiColada', a piña colada-inspired elixir that offers a refreshing escape to consumers seeking natural alternatives for wellness and relaxation.
— Kemal Whyte, Owner/Founder
What is GRH Kratom?
GRH Kratom is a kratom manufacturer and distributor in the US. With a commitment to crafting high-quality botanical solutions, GRH Kratom has been at the forefront of the kratom market, bringing an array of kratom-based products to consumers nationwide. The introduction of GÜD Tonics is an exciting evolution for the company as it continues to align its offerings with the increasing demand for natural, plant-based wellness products.
GÜD Tonics: The Facts & Figures
600mg kava root extract per bottle + 40mg kratom extract per bottle (2 fl. oz.)
$9.95 per bottle | 119.95 per box of 12
GÜD Tonics harnesses the power of both kava and kratom extracts. Kava, derived from the Piper methysticum plant, has been used for centuries in Pacific Island cultures for its calming properties, while kratom, from the Mitragyna speciosa tree native to Southeast Asia, is often sought for its unique range of effects. The TropiColada flavor combines these extracts with a pleasing piña colada-inspired taste, creating an enjoyable wellness experience that goes beyond the typical.
Adding a unique twist to this innovative blend, GÜD Tonics also incorporates black pepper extract, known for its potential to enhance the bioavailability of other compounds. The inclusion of this natural potentiator aligns with GRH Kratom's philosophy of optimizing natural solutions for wellness and personal care.
"We're thrilled to bring GÜD Tonics to our customers," said Kemal Whyte, owner and founder of GRH Kratom. "Our goal has always been to provide quality, natural products that our customers can trust, and we believe that GÜD Tonics is a wonderful extension of that mission. The combination of kava, kratom, and a touch of tropical flavor is a first for our product line, and we can't wait for people to experience it."
As with all of their products, GRH Kratom emphasizes the importance of responsible usage and encourages consumers to educate themselves about the effects and potential interactions of kava and kratom.
"We take the wellness and safety of our customers very seriously," Whyte added. "While we are proud to offer these traditional botanicals, we want to ensure our customers understand their effects and use our products responsibly." That's why full lab-testing will be available on their website for customers to peruse at their leisure. Transparency with customers is very important to the GRH Kratom team.
The launch of GÜD Tonics represents a significant step forward for GRH Kratom, further solidifying the company's commitment to delivering innovative, natural wellness solutions. TropiColada GÜD Tonics will be available for purchase on the GRH Kratom website soon, promising a refreshing new approach to botanical wellness.
For more information about GÜD Tonics and other GRH Kratom products, visit grhkratom.com
About GRH Kratom
GRH Kratom is a leading provider of kratom and kava products, dedicated to delivering natural wellness solutions. With a rigorous commitment to quality and a focus on innovative products, GRH Kratom continues to meet the evolving needs of its customers while maintaining the highest standards of product integrity.
Jasmin Weber
GRH Kratom
media@grassrootsharvest.com
GÜD Tonics TropiColada