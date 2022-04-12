Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer Welcomes Northland Chamber Members to Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, welcomed representatives of the Northland Regional Chamber of Commerce to the Missouri State Capitol. The group travels to the Capitol every year to advocate for the region and learn about issues before the Legislature.

“It was my honor to meet with business and community leaders from the Kansas City Northland area, update them on the progress of legislation and to hear their concerns,” Sen. Luetkemeyer said. “I rely on input from the Northland Chamber when considering legislative proposals that impact Platte County, so visits like this are extremely beneficial.”

Senator Luetkemeyer has sponsored several bills to benefit residents of the Northland area, including legislation to ensure adequate funding for the Kansas City Police Department, and a measure to limit the growth of property assessments.

For more information about Sen. Luetkemeyer, visit www.senate.mo.gov/mem34.