Child And Father Located Unharmed After Multi-Agency Search Ends In Carroll County

April 12, 2022

(WESTMINSTER, MD) – Maryland State Police located the missing 12-year-old child and his father in Carroll County after an extensive coordinated search ended in Carroll County this morning.

Christopher Geiger, 35, of Hampstead was taken into police custody without incident and the 12-year-old child was recovered unharmed at 10:40am this morning. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the Carroll County State’s Attorney. Both were evaluated on scene by emergency medical services personnel and later transported by ambulance to the Carroll Hospital Center for precautionary reasons.

Christopher Geiger and his 12-year-old son were reported missing yesterday at 1:30 p.m. The report was called in to the Hampstead Police Department by the child’s mother after he did not report to school yesterday. Police were advised that Geiger was reportedly operating a black 2021 Jeep Wrangler and was last seen leaving the child’s school on Friday, April 8 with the child. Due to information received during the investigation and grave concerns for the child’s safety, an Amber Alert was issued shortly after 4:00 p.m. yesterday.

At 5:00 p.m. yesterday, Maryland State Police located the black Jeep Wrangler unoccupied and parked in a farm field in the 100-block of Kate Wagner Road in Westminster. An immediate perimeter was established to safely contain the scene near where the abandoned vehicle was found. A subsequent search of the wooded area was coordinated by Maryland State Police and allied law enforcement agencies on the scene.

Police continued the extensive search throughout the night on foot and utilizing ATV’s. The Maryland State Police Aviation Command also responded to conduct an aerial search.

At 8:45 a.m. this morning, the search ended after police located the father and son with a dog inside a shed about one-half mile from the abandoned vehicle. Moments later negotiators from the Maryland State Police Crisis Negotiation Team responded to make contact with the father. Shortly before 10:40 a.m., the father was taken into police custody and the child was safely recovered. No injuries to civilians or law enforcement personnel were reported.

Maryland State Police from the Westminster Barrack responded to the scene along with personnel from specialized units from the Special Operations Command to include the Special Tactical Assault Team Element (S.T.A.T.E. Team), and the Maryland State Police Crisis Negotiation Team.

Almost 100 people conducted an extensive grid search of approximately 1.5 square miles of ground. The 15-hour search was conducted by personnel from the Maryland State Police Mobile Field Force, Aviation Command, Special Operations Division, Westminster Barrack, Maryland State Police K-9 and ATV Units, dogs from Chesapeake Search and Rescue, ATV units from the Natural Resources Police, personnel from the Office of the State Fire Marshal, officers from the Hampstead Police Department, Maryland Department of Transportation Authority police, deputies from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Westminster Police Department, and personnel and volunteers from local fire departments. Investigators are coordinating with the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office as the investigation continues.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications – msp.media@maryland.gov