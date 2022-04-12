YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY TRANSACTION COORDINATORS CLOSE 1,000 FILES IN 12 MONTHS

Highly-Experienced and Award-Winning Team Exceeds Industry Benchmarks

ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the California real estate market booming, Certified Transaction Coordinators (CTC) team at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) closed an impressive 1,000 files in the past 12 months. YHSGR’s real estate transaction coordinators round out the team of agents at the company, allowing each professional to focus on what he or she does best. YHSGR’s approach provides clients with industry-leading results, selling their homes faster and for more money.

YHSGR’s team of certified transaction coordinators are highly-experienced and well educated. Each transaction coordinator on the team has earned the Certified Transaction Coordinator (CTC) certification from the California Association of Realtors and continue to take continuing education classes to stay up to date on the industry’s latest developments. These courses cover the fundamentals of transaction coordination, in addition to disclosures, risk management, real estate law, and more.

“Our transaction coordinators are truly the most hard working, committed professionals in the industry,” said Rianne Avendano, transaction coordinator manager at YHSGR. “It is no surprise to me that our team achieved this impressive milestone, and I’m grateful to each one of them for providing best-in-class service to our clients.”

A key aspect to the industry-leading success that both agents and transaction coordinators see at YHSGR is based on the company’s unique approach of tailoring technology and crafting processes that make things more efficient for clients and team members alike. This allows the YHSGR team to sell homes for more money in less time.

“Our agents and transaction coordinators consistently outperform our competitors,” said Lori Hintz, YHSGR managing broker. “I’m thankful to Rianne and each man and woman at our transaction coordinators (TC) team for their continual commitment to excellence.”

To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com.

About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR)
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) helps clients buy and sell homes in California. Founded by CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma, YHSGR has sold more than 5,000 homes totaling over $1 billion in real estate transactions. The company has been ranked as one of INC 5000’s Fastest Growing Private Companies in America for five consecutive years, and has received other accolades from the Los Angeles Business Journal, Exelon, and more. For more information, visit https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/.

About

