STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police investigates suspicious death in Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Vermont (Tuesday, April 12, 2022) — Members of the Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious death reported Tuesday morning, April 12, 2022, in Morristown.

A passerby called 911 at about 10:20 a.m. to report she had located an adult man who appeared to be deceased on the side of Duhamel Road near the intersection with Cadys Falls Road. First responders located the victim deceased at the scene. The incident does not appear to be random, and there is no indication of any danger to the community. A person of interest has been detained pending further investigation.

The Vermont State Police investigation is in its preliminary stages and includes members of the Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Victim Services Unit, Field Force Division and Public Information Officer. The Morristown Police Department, Stowe Police Department and Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department are assisting with the investigation.

The body of the victim will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. His identity is being withheld pending further investigation and notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information that could aid investigators is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Williston at 802-878-7111. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is available at this time. VSP will provide updates as the investigation continues.

- 30 -