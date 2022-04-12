Beacon Media + Marketing Releases Guide on How to Market an Online Counseling Practice
EINPresswire.com/ -- Beacon Media + Marketing has released a guide on how therapists can market their online counseling practice. Mental health professionals who switched to online services after the pandemic need to change their marketing strategy.
No longer having a physical location means they can’t utilize Google My Business for location searches. Therapists need to SEO-optimize their websites to rank high on search engines. Adding location keywords to their site allows them to show when people search for therapists in their area.
Mental health practices need to have a great online presence since it is the first impression that people get. The website and social media profiles should have the practice’s brand prominent across all platforms. This helps effectively communicate the mission of a therapist’s practice and how they could help someone.
Creating a marketing strategy should include SEO-optimized content for the website and blogs. Being active on social media, providing educational videos on YouTube, or creating an education podcast will also bump the probability of being found.
Some tips to follow for marketing an online counseling practice include:
1. Identifying a niche to target.
2. Knowing a target audience to SEO-optimize their platforms.
3. Creating a great website that provides needed information.
4. Writing blogs to be SEO-optimized and be a resource.
5. Using social media to showcase the practice’s brand.
6. Utilizing advertising tools to raise brand awareness.
7. Ensuring to network with other mental healthcare professionals.
8. Using social proofs to keep in line with an established brand.
9. Utilizing video to reach a new audience.
10. Investing in a good setup of a camera for therapy sessions.
Following the tips provided above can help online counseling practices market themselves effectively to generate new leads on clients.
Beacon Media + Marketing is an award-winning digital marketing agency with offices in Anchorage, Alaska and Reno, Nevada. It helps businesses grow, scale, and thrive, and delivers sustainable, measurable results for its clients across America. Beacon offers a full suite of digital marketing services, including PPC advertising, social media posting, blogging, SEO, website development, video, and more. Visit the Beacon Media + Marketing website to learn more.
Adrienne Wilkerson
No longer having a physical location means they can’t utilize Google My Business for location searches. Therapists need to SEO-optimize their websites to rank high on search engines. Adding location keywords to their site allows them to show when people search for therapists in their area.
Mental health practices need to have a great online presence since it is the first impression that people get. The website and social media profiles should have the practice’s brand prominent across all platforms. This helps effectively communicate the mission of a therapist’s practice and how they could help someone.
Creating a marketing strategy should include SEO-optimized content for the website and blogs. Being active on social media, providing educational videos on YouTube, or creating an education podcast will also bump the probability of being found.
Some tips to follow for marketing an online counseling practice include:
1. Identifying a niche to target.
2. Knowing a target audience to SEO-optimize their platforms.
3. Creating a great website that provides needed information.
4. Writing blogs to be SEO-optimized and be a resource.
5. Using social media to showcase the practice’s brand.
6. Utilizing advertising tools to raise brand awareness.
7. Ensuring to network with other mental healthcare professionals.
8. Using social proofs to keep in line with an established brand.
9. Utilizing video to reach a new audience.
10. Investing in a good setup of a camera for therapy sessions.
Following the tips provided above can help online counseling practices market themselves effectively to generate new leads on clients.
Beacon Media + Marketing is an award-winning digital marketing agency with offices in Anchorage, Alaska and Reno, Nevada. It helps businesses grow, scale, and thrive, and delivers sustainable, measurable results for its clients across America. Beacon offers a full suite of digital marketing services, including PPC advertising, social media posting, blogging, SEO, website development, video, and more. Visit the Beacon Media + Marketing website to learn more.
Adrienne Wilkerson
Beacon Media and Marketing
email us here