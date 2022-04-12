West End Bridge Inspection Wednesday, Thursday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT district 11 is announcing inspection activities on the West End Bridge (Route 19) and associated ramps in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Wednesday and Thursday, April 13-14 weather permitting.

Single-lane and shoulder restrictions will occur on the northern end of the West End Bridge from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day as crews from The Markosky Engineering Group, Inc. and the Sofis Rigging Company conduct routine inspection activities.

Single-lane restrictions will also occur on Route 65 under the bridge.

Traffic will be monitored for delays.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #