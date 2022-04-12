The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, In the Springtime with Rachel Carson

Author Fantastic Relationship with Rachel Carson — a Great Scientist, and a Heroine in a Fiction Story

“Every Saturday during the school year, and every day during summer vacation, my mom and I sold the produce we grew on our farm at our fruit stand on the Island including fruits an vegetables...” —” — Dr Barbara Ten Brink

LOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Dr. Barbara ten Brink has published her book titled In the Springtime with Rachel Carson. It is about a chance meeting between Rachel Carson, one of the best scientists of the twentieth century — a fictional character in our story begins a life-long friendship, a passion for helping and protecting the environment, and love and study of science. Miss Carson and our heroine, Louise, work together to identify the problems afflicting Louise’s family farm, implement solutions, and develop a relationship of mutual admiration and respect. Louise respected Miss Carson’s legacy by her career choice and continued farm conservation practices.

“This book could serve well as an adjunct to elementary school classroom studies about Rachel Carson and her work...Overall, this little volume could be a memorable read for kids interested in exploring how individuals can react responsibly to the natural world.

Using historical fiction as a tool, the author brings one of the most important figures in the history of ecology to life for young readers.” — Kate Robinson, U.S. Review of Books.

Dr. Barbara ten Brink is a science educator of 49 years. Her novel, In the Springtime with Rachel Carson, is the culmination of her teaching of science and love of nature. She was Director of the Austin Regional Science Fair which served as a model for the book’s science fair. The City of Austin presented Dr. ten Brink the distinguished service award. She received the Conservator of the Colorado River Award that she shared with Lady Bird Johnson posthumously. She is a Fellow of the Texas Academy of Science.

In the Springtime with Rachel Carson

Written by: Dr. Barbara ten Brink

