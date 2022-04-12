The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Meggie's Day at the Fair
Author Shares A Child’s Dream Tale And Her Love To Animals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Catherine O. Glover will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled Meggie’s Day at the Fair. A children
PRESS RELEASE | LA BOOK FAIR 2022
illustrated book that highlighted the story of Meggie, an animal lover, a three-year-old who is excited when her parents take their family to the country fair. On this note, she is determined to search for her favorite four-legged friends; and other adventure leads. She will meet many kinds and different species
of animals at the fair.
It shares her favorite farm where she wanted to visit, which is her Aunt Jennie’s farm. Adventures! Newly-found friends are surely waiting for Meggie.
Catherine O. Glover is a Wyoming native, mother, and grandmother. She currently resides in St. George, Utah, with her husband, Don. She published her new book: an enchanting story for young readers and animal lovers.
Meggie’s Day at the Fair
Written by: Catherine O. Glover
Kindle |
Paperback |
Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.
Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 (925) 255-0098
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other