The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Meggie's Day at the Fair

“Meggie was three and had two older sisters and one older brother. Meggie’s brother and sisters had all been to the fair before, and they were excited to ride the Ferris wheel and eat cotton candy.”—” — Catherine O Glover

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Catherine O. Glover will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled Meggie’s Day at the Fair. A children

illustrated book that highlighted the story of Meggie, an animal lover, a three-year-old who is excited when her parents take their family to the country fair. On this note, she is determined to search for her favorite four-legged friends; and other adventure leads. She will meet many kinds and different species

of animals at the fair.

It shares her favorite farm where she wanted to visit, which is her Aunt Jennie’s farm. Adventures! Newly-found friends are surely waiting for Meggie.

Catherine O. Glover is a Wyoming native, mother, and grandmother. She currently resides in St. George, Utah, with her husband, Don. She published her new book: an enchanting story for young readers and animal lovers.

Meggie’s Day at the Fair

Written by: Catherine O. Glover

