Two Local Nonprofits Collaborate on Inclusive Art Project
Life Services Alternatives and Magical Bridge Foundation have partnered on the Art of Inclusion to create artwork for the Sunnyvale Magical Bridge playgroundCAMPBELL, CA, USA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2019, Life Services Alternatives (LSA) held its first Art of Inclusion event in which the organization partnered with the Triton Museum of Art and Archbishop Mitty High School to bridge together high school students and adults with developmental disabilities. While LSA hosted the Art of Inclusion in 2020 via Zoom, the organization has partnered with the Magical Bridge Foundation this year to revive the in-person event and create lasting artwork and a landmark in the south bay.
LSA was founded in 2002 by parents who had a dream of establishing homes for their adult children with developmental disabilities. Fast forward 20 years, the nonprofit has grown to 15 homes in Santa Clara County while also offering a community based day program. Longtime friends of LSA, the Magical Bridge Foundation was founded in 2016 by Olenka Villarreal, a mom and LSA Board Member, in response to an unmet need for public playgrounds to redefine “inclusive” and incorporate the physical and social needs of all abilities and ages.
Located at the Fair Oaks Park in Sunnyvale, the sixth Magical Bridge playground will feature a tactile mural created by LSA residents, staff, and Magical Bridge Kindness Ambassadors (volunteer high school students). Featured in the playground’s Kindness Corner, the mural will represent the importance of inclusion and accessibility to embrace and empower individuals of all ages and abilities.
“The Magical Bridge Foundation is doing great work for the community. Not only are they improving the playground experience for individuals with developmental disabilities, they’re creating an inclusive environment for all. I’m happy that we’re able to provide our residents this opportunity to work with others on art,” said Dana Hooper, Executive Director of Life Services Alternatives.
“The Magical Bridge Foundation is very excited to create beautiful and tactile art with LSA for all individuals to enjoy for years to come. ” As a proud LSA board member, this project is a wonderful way to merge our two organizations, and the beginning of an ongoing and magical partnership!” said Olenka Villarreal, Founder and CEO of Magical Bridge Foundation.
Join us for the grand opening of the Magical Bridge Sunnyvale location and final installation of the art mural on April 30, 2022 at 9:30 AM. RSVP at bit.ly/lsaartcol22eb.
About Life Services Alternatives
Life Services Alternatives (LSA) was founded by parents who had a dream of establishing homes for their adult children with special needs. In 2002, LSA began a journey to establish quality homes and nurturing services so that adults with developmental disabilities – including those with enduring medical needs – could receive life-long support while living in their community. LSA believes all people with developmental disabilities have the right to live life to its fullest in our community. Twenty-four hours a day, we care for and support adults with special needs in neighborhood homes in Santa Clara County. Through personalized programs focused on skill-building, we make a difference in the quality of our residents’ lives, enabling them to reach their true potential.
About Magical Bridge Foundation
Magical Bridge Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that designs and creates innovative playgrounds, parks, and programs for children and adults of all ages, abilities, and sizes. Redefining inclusive play spaces through transformative design, Magical Bridge Playgrounds and Parks far exceed industry standards by removing physical and social barriers in today’s traditional playgrounds and parks to create welcoming spaces for everyone. Through advocacy and programs both on and off the playground, Magical Bridge promotes kindness and ignites vital intergenerational play to build more inclusive communities. Magical Bridge Foundation is currently working on custom parks, school, and museum projects throughout the Bay Area and worldwide. To learn more, kindly visit magicalbridge.org.
