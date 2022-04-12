The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Discovering The True You
Unleashing The God-Given Talents In You And To Your Destiny
LOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Brenda Palmer will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled Discovering the True You. It is a motivational book shared by the author based on her childhood experiences when she was
helped to be relocated away from her neighborhood infested with drugs, violence, and teenage pregnancy. She was under the care of her siblings, and other children by a woman named Anita Stroud. They learned domestic skills like sewing, knitting, and crafting along with learning theattributes of perseverance, endurance, and good work ethics. A miracle that was gifted God- given talents to Ms. Stroud taught them the teachings of God.
The book will lead you to your true self in Jesus Christ. A place that will lead us to the destiny of the future he has planned for us.
Brenda Palmer is married and a graduate of Voorhee College with a baccalaureate degree in Organizational Management. She has a diploma in Medical Office Assisting from Central Piedmont Community College in North Carolina and a Certificate in Theology from the Interdenominational Theological Center in Georgia. She was a patient account representative/counselor for ten years and a medical record analyst for thirteen years. Palmer is a teacher in the words of God for new members at her church.
Discovering the True You
Written by: Brenda Palmer
