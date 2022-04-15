Janet M. Harvey and inviteCHANGE Changing The Conversation About Relationships and Business Performance
Janet M. Harvey, CEO of inviteCHANGE, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
Having Janet M. Harvey of inviteCHANGE was a breathe of fresh air. She is a true leader in shaping a world where people love their life's work.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Janet M. Harvey, CEO of inviteCHANGE for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Janet M. Harvey joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
— Andy Jacob
ABOUT inviteCHANGE
At inviteCHANGE, we catalyze people to BE authentic and generative, to CHOOSE to live values-aligned and to CAUSE reciprocal prosperity. We shape a world where people love their life's work.
Our organizational solutions are tailored to the key business opportunities that define unique competitive advantage for our clients - the people who choose to work there.
Janet M. Harvey joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Janet M. Harvey discusses the newest offerings of inviteCHANGE, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Janet M. Harvey joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Janet M. Harvey was amazing. The success of inviteCHANGE is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Janet M. Harvey on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like inviteCHANGE. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Janet M. Harvey who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Janet M. Harvey”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
Janet M. Harvey, CEO, MA, MCC, ACS, inviteCHANGE, A DotCom Magazine Interview