FORTRESS North America announces the appointment of Robert Baird as Chief Base Operations Officer
Fortress builds out its aerial fire retardant base expansion and operational capabilities while bringing in top executives in the industry.
With the addition of Bob Baird on our team, Fortress has all of its top leadership talent in place for wide-scale deployment across North America and into global markets”ROCKLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Fortress builds out its aerial fire retardant base expansion and operational capabilities, Robert Baird will oversee all aspects of Fortress’ air tanker base infrastructure and operations.
— Robert Burnham
CA – FORTRESS® North America, a new and innovative competitor in the long-term fire retardant business, is pleased to announce that Mr. Robert Baird will be joining Fortress as the newest member of Fortress’ senior management team. Mr. Baird will be filling the important role of Chief Base Operations Officer, as Fortress prepares for significant base operational expansion over the coming fire seasons.
(Bob) Baird brings decades of relevant experience, most recently from the Director for Fire and Aviation Management (FAM) Pacific Southwest Region (California and Pacific Islands) of the U.S. Forest Service (USFS), managing wildfire air and ground response across more than 20 million acres of Federal land, in some of the most complex wildland-urban interface areas in the world. Baird retired from the U.S. Marine Corps in 2012 after serving more than 24 years as an infantry and plans officer, completing multiple combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. In 2014, Baird worked for four months as Deputy Director to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) as part of a Senior Executive Candidate Development Program. Upon completion of that detail in April 2014, he was selected as Forest Supervisor, Los Padres National Forest, managing over 2 million acres of Central California. Since 2017, Baird has led the USFS Fire and Aviation organization in California, of more than five thousand firefighters, and more than 100 aircraft, through five unprecedented years; with seven of the largest California wildfires in history, 13 of the 20 most destructive wildfires in history as well as the 2020 and 2021 wildfires during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mr. Baird joins Tom Davis, who spent eight years with Perimeter Solutions (PRM: NYSE) where he led global operations and supply chain for ICL’s Fire Safety business unit (now Perimeter Solutions). From an operating perspective, Bob Baird and Tom Davis will be largely responsible for building Fortress’ worldwide air base operations and supply chain organizations, preparing Fortress to aggressively pursue its anticipated market share capture.
“After spending most of my career in military and government services positions, I am excited to apply the skills I’ve learned and experience I’ve acquired and can readily see how to adapt it to a public, private partnership such as exists between Fortress North America and the government agencies it serves. Continuing to deliver those on the front lines of the wildfire response was paramount in making my career choice. I’m enthusiastic about joining Fortress’ management team, who brings a fresh new perspective to the wildfire retardant space with a strong commitment to supporting aerial firefighters, as well as protecting the public and natural resources through innovation”, stated Mr. Baird.
Robert Burnham, CEO of Fortress NA, added, “With the addition of Bob Baird on our team, Fortress has all of its top leadership talent in place for wide-scale deployment across North America and into global markets”.
Bob Baird holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Maryland, an honor graduate degree from the U.S. Naval War College, and a Master of Arts degree from the Marine Corps University. While in the USDA Forest Service, he graduated from the American University’s Key Executive Leadership Program, the Yale School of Forestry’s Executive Education in Forestry program, and completed the USDA Senior Executive Service (SES) Candidate Development Program in 2016.
About FORTRESS
With corporate locations in Montana and California, FORTRESS, is a new and innovative fire retardant company that has designed and developed the FORTRESS family of “21st Century” long-term fire retardants. Engineered for environmental safety and superior efficacy, the FORTRESS products outperform the legacy products currently in use.
