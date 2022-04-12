Submit Release
The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Heaven Is a Long Way to Go

A Four Generations Enthralling Family’s Religious Convictions

“Somehow all the homesteading individuals in this book were able to accept the message that they had a benevolent, Divine Overseer with a wonderful exit plan contained in the Bible.”
— T. Joe Willey

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author T. Joe Willey will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled Heaven is a Long Way to Go. A non-fiction book that will bring the readers into hardships, hopes, and tragedies of four generations of different ambitious individuals, connected by descent and marriage. As they were seeking freedom and free lands offered by the federal government under the Homestead Act, they emigrated from Norway, England, and the Isle of Man to America. When

PRESS RELEASE | LA BOOK FAIR 2022
they settled in the United States of America they were challenged by economic humiliations, blizzards, prairie fires, locust plagues, accidents, and illness. It is based on research stories from old newspapers, letters, and other publications using the historical methodology and not religious havoc.

The author shares, “The Willey homestead was just eight miles south of the Canadian border. It has been abandoned now, slowly falling into the prairie and under dead tree branches and grasses.”

T. Joe Willey had three separate and distinct careers. First, he earned a doctorate in neuroscience from the University of California at Berkeley. Secondly, he taught and conducted research on the brain at Loma Linda University School of Medicine, and did research at the Brain Institute at UCLA. Lastly, he published forty-two peer-reviewed scientific articles. In 1999, Willey turned to journalism to exercise his research and writing skills and later created this book about his family history.

Heaven is a Long Way to Go
Written by: T. Joe Willey
