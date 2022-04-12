The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, The Tidings: Volume One, November 1943 To January 1945

Author Revealed the Creation of the Universe and the Communications to the People

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles, CA — Author Nick Mezins has published his book title The Tidings: Volume One: November 1943 to January 1945. The story is about the Creator who has revealed the whole truth to man. It tells how our universe was created — and why — and how man fits into the scheme of the universe.

The contents further are about who were the “human vehicles” through whom the book was given to the world. The activity began when Mary and others tried to communicate with higher beings in the dark and terrifying days before the Second World War when Latvia, would soon lose her newfound independence and be annexed by the USSR through a secret pact with Hitler.

“The messages are often given as lengthy parables, not dissimilar to allegorical stories related by Jesus and other great world teachers. This dense chronological collection of spirit messages received during critical years in the turmoil of war gave hope and inspiration to those receiving them so that even now their families feel the need to share them with the rest of humanity.” — Barbara Bamberger Scott, U.S. Review of Books.

Nick Mezins born in Riga, Latvia, in 1936. He immigrated to the U.S. in 1950. The translator earned a degree in Electrical Engineering from the City College of New York in 1959 and a Master’s in Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh in 1973. Also, to his career, eleven years of active service in the U.S. Army, three of which were in Vietnam.

