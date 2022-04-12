The physical offices of the Supreme Court, Clerk of the Supreme Court, Law Library and Office of the State Court Administrator will be closed throughout the duration of the current winter storm in Bismarck. Services will continue to be available through employees who are working remotely.
Supreme Court offices closed due to weather
April 12, 2022
