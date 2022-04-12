Portage Lake Lift Bridge lane closure Thursday

Contact:

Agency:

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809

HOUGHTON, Mich. ­- The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be performing work on the Portage Lake Lift Bridge between Houghton and Hancock Thursday, April 14, requiring closure of one lane.

The outside northbound lane on the bridge will be closed beginning at 9 a.m. The closure is expected to last several hours and will be removed as soon as work is completed.

MDOT will be installing equipment to assist in counting traffic on the bridge.