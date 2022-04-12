Submit Release
News Search

There were 928 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,274 in the last 365 days.

The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Naughty and Nice, Happy and Sad

A Couple’s Life Journey and How They Rear Childcare For Children

“Communication is more than talking. It is being able to precisely say what I mean under the circumstances, and it is being able to listen in a facilitating way to others.”—”
— Bertha Gallegos Allen.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles, CA — Author Bertha Gallegos Allen will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled, Naughty and Nice, Happy and Sad. A book that shares the lives of the author and her husband Glenn W. Allen. In the book, you will read parts that are emotional and reality-wise. It includes childcare, a process that is good for children to know that their parents loved and cared for them. Further, it has views that having experience in a daycare provider will bring many memories for children and as a safe place.

“This book is full of many stories that you would be shocked to know are true! You can tell the author has a lot of love for the children she took care of throughout her life.” — Barnes & Noble Customer Review.

Bertha Gallegos Allen has been a preschool/daycare provider for fifty-four years. She loves children and has embraced the happy stories and some heartbreakingly sad stories during her services. She and her husband Glenn had attended classes and other workshops to be prepared for this kind of job.

Naughty and Nice, Happy and Sad
Written by: Bertha Gallegos Allen
Kindle |
Paperback |
Hardcover |

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 (925) 255-0098
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Naughty and Nice, Happy and Sad

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.