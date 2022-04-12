The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Naughty and Nice, Happy and Sad

A Couple’s Life Journey and How They Rear Childcare For Children

“Communication is more than talking. It is being able to precisely say what I mean under the circumstances, and it is being able to listen in a facilitating way to others.”—” — Bertha Gallegos Allen.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles, CA — Author Bertha Gallegos Allen will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled, Naughty and Nice, Happy and Sad. A book that shares the lives of the author and her husband Glenn W. Allen. In the book, you will read parts that are emotional and reality-wise. It includes childcare, a process that is good for children to know that their parents loved and cared for them. Further, it has views that having experience in a daycare provider will bring many memories for children and as a safe place.

“This book is full of many stories that you would be shocked to know are true! You can tell the author has a lot of love for the children she took care of throughout her life.” — Barnes & Noble Customer Review.

Bertha Gallegos Allen has been a preschool/daycare provider for fifty-four years. She loves children and has embraced the happy stories and some heartbreakingly sad stories during her services. She and her husband Glenn had attended classes and other workshops to be prepared for this kind of job.

Naughty and Nice, Happy and Sad

Written by: Bertha Gallegos Allen

