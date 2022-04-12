Submit Release
The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Our Condo on Wheels: Story of a Couple Rving

A New Chapter of Relationship Blossoms in the Wheels

“The one thing I noticed about Maurice is that he is so comfortable to be with. He’s such a gentleman. I thought to myself, God knows what he’s doing that was a blessing for me.”—”
— Diane Lenamon

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diane Lenamon published her romantic story in a book titled Our Condo on Wheels: Story of a Couple Rving. RVing is quite a lifestyle in so many ways. You have to truly love the person you are traveling with until the end of the road. There are a lot of ins-and-outs to learning, but so much fun. Diane and Maurice were both so focused on their work, their own families, and their lifestyles that they planned to travel around the world after their retirement and ride an RV car, or little known camp car.

Maurice and Diane started their journey in Midland-Odessa after they went to Monahan, Texas. Then, they went to Las Cruces, New Mexico, where they spent and celebrated Cinco de Mayo. Next in Tonopah, Phoenix, Arizona, then they went to Palm Springs, California. Then, in Bakersfield, California, they went to Fresno, California, where they visited Maurice’s family. Then, they went to Redding, California, and saw some rivers and forests there. They continued their travels to different parts of America.

Diane Lenamon was born and raised in Savannah, Georgia, now living in Texas. She graduated from high school and attended college for a year. She retired in 2002 from a wonderful company. She lost her first husband to diabetes. She had five lovely children and ten grandchildren, which has given her three great-grandchildren. Diane remarried a wonderful man who is one of a kind, which is the one that she traveled together for eight and half years in their RV car. She loves her family, life, and knowing she is a Christian. She loves to write about life and also loves to watercolor paint as a hobby. Diane had written several other books.

Our Condo on Wheels: Story of a Couple Rving
Written by: Diane Lenamon
Kindle |
Paperback |
Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

