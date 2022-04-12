FM 2255/4th Street pavement repairs under way

LUBBOCK—Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) crews will be making roadway repairs to FM 2255 (4th Street), in Lubbock over the next few weeks. Crews began work yesterday on eastbound 4th Street, between Quaker and Toledo Avenues, to mill the roadway then place a new surface.

The operation will require various daytime and overnight lane closures. Drivers can expect delays with the road down to one lane of traffic. Motorists are asked to stay alert, slow down and drive with caution through the area for their safety and the safety of our workers.

Eastbound 4th Street work is expected to wrap-up Thursday.

Starting Monday, April 18, crews will begin repair work on the westbound lanes, between Whisperwood Boulevard and Indiana Avenue. Drivers, again, should expect overnight lane closures and traffic down to one lane. Work on the westbound lanes is expected to take a couple of weeks to compete.

All work will take place weather permitting.