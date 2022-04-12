Would You Believe that the Reality We are Living Now is Just an Illusion? A Psychotherapist’s Eye-Opening Book of Thoughts and Facts

“The Universe is Full of Magical Things Patiently Waiting for Our Senses to Grow Sharper” —” — William Butler Yeats.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles, CA. — “... since we are experiencing something that feels physical, that feels real — but isn’t, we must be living in an illusion., like a virtual game or a holodeck drama.” this intriguing prose is one of the various thought-provoking facts backed with science and mind-grabbing pieces of evidence that highlights a notable psychotherapist, David Yeats’ book of facts titled A Universe Full of Magical Things: A Cosmic View Beyond the Myths of Religion and

Scientific Materialism. This must-read book offers an alternative in understanding the cultural views currently fostered by science and religion. It also slightly examines our current cosmology, along with exploring and describing the actions of the complicated quantum dynamics, and some of the various ways physicists have interpreted the story.

As far as our knowledge goes, we may come to understand quantum mechanics and find out, at its most minute, that what we thought was a physical and material basis of the world was rather more like a word full of a field with point-like excitations — like nano tornados. (packets of actions). The fundamental ‘stuff’ of the world is not solid, substantial, material things — it is much more like fields of vibrating energy or vortices in dynamic warps of space-time.

On the other hand, aside from the complex quantum mechanics and dynamics, this book also surveys our cosmos, Earth, ecosystem, illustrates intelligence in nature’s flora and fauna, and illustrates that the evolutionary process of the universe is “an intelligent dance between organism and environment,” a conscious process throughout. This book is perfect for science geeks and curious-minded individuals looking for answers to questions they have been asking all their life.

If you want to dig deeper into the hidden implications and secrets of the universe not taught by teachers nor read in the books, this thought-inducing book is a must-read.

David Yeats, author of A Universe Full of Magical Things is a psychotherapist and a self- proclaimed lay armchair philosopher of metaphysics. David’s love for his work and clients led him to write the book Co-Creating a Brilliant Relationship: A Journey of Deepening Connection,

Meaning, and Joy back in 2014. The last chapter of said book stimulated deeper questions related to “Well, what is all that is?” which resulted in A Universe Full of Magical Things. David was raised as a Catholic, evolving to agnostic, then atheist, then agnostic again, to finally an appreciator of the centrality of consciousness and other magical things. David has been married to Sheri for 39 years now, blessed with 5 adult kids and 9 grandkids.

A Universe Full of Magical Things: A Cosmic View Beyond the Myths of Religion and

Scientific Materialism

Written by: David Yeats

