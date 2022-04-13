Spartan Capital Securities is Pleased to Announce the Hiring of Brian Duddy, Director of Equities
Spartan Capital Securities is Pleased to Announce the Hiring of Brian Duddy, Director of EquitiesNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brian Duddy has joined Spartan Capital Securities LLC (SCS) as Director of Equities.
Prior to joining Spartan, Ms. Duddy has held similar positions within the Capital Markets and Equity Sales and Trading and leading broker-dealers.
Mr. Duddy brings over 30 years of experience, having held senior positions within Capital Markets, Equity Sales and Trading. He graduated from Lehigh University with a B.S. in Finance and attended the Wharton Executive Development Program.
Mr. Duddy opened William Blair’s first New York office in 2007 and became a partner in 2014 in the Equity Sales and Trading Group. Previously, Mr. Duddy spent 4 years at Soleil Securities, 2 years at Cowen and 10 years at DLJ as a Senior Equity Sales Trader. Mr. Duddy ran the Middle Markets Desk of 7 at DLJ which facilitated transactions for 120 high net worth brokers and over 600 institutions prior to working for the Institutional Equities Division. He has covered most of the major Hedge and Long only Mutual Funds throughout his career and has been an active participant trading large blocks of stock, facilitating overnight transactions, placing IPOs and Secondaries with his clients.
Spartan Capital Securities’ Founder and CEO, John Lowry commented: “We are very pleased that Brian Duddy has joined the Spartan team. Brian’s extensive knowledge, strong connections, along with proven industry leadership, position him as an ideal addition to our Firm and Investment Banking Department, as we continue to evolve and grow.”
About Spartan Capital Securities LLC (SCS): Spartan Capital Securities, LLC is a full-service, integrated financial services firm that provides sound investment guidance for high net worth individuals and institutions. Their in-depth market knowledge, calculated risk management strategy and investment acumen have earned them a strong reputation as trusted financial advisors. Spartan Capital’s experienced investment professionals provide highly customized personal service, tailoring an asset allocation program to enable each client to meet their financial goals. Spartan Capital also offers advisory and insurance services through its affiliates, Spartan Capital Private Wealth Management, LLC and Spartan Capital Insurance Services, LLC.
