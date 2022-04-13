STS CEO MARC NETKA NAMED AS A FINALIST FOR THE 2022 EDTECH AWARDS
Finalists and winners for The EdTech Awards 2022- including Marc Netka- have been announced to a worldwide audience.
It's an honor to be recognized, but the real credit goes to the amazing team we have built that continues to insist that STS Education innovate, iterate & evolve so we can better serve our customers.”SIMI VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marc Netka, CEO of STS EDUCATION, has been named a finalist in the EdTech Leadership Awards- CEO Category. Finalists and winners for The EdTech Awards 2022 have been announced to a worldwide audience of educators, technologists, students, parents, and policymakers interested in building a better future for learners and leaders in the education and workforce sectors.
— Marc Netka
Celebrating its 12th year, the US-based program is the world's largest recognition program for education technology, recognizing the biggest names in edtech – and those who soon will be.
"As events unfold on the world stage that seem to inch ever closer to a precipice unknown, we are reminded that the leaders and innovators of education technology have always worked on the edge," said Victor Rivero, who as Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest, oversees the program. "The future-focused work they do is inspired by the infinite potential of all people to learn and thrive. It's pushed forward by the human spirit. It's the light that even through the darkest times always shines through," Rivero said.
The EdTech Awards recognizes people for outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere.
Featuring edtech’s best and brightest, the annual program shines a spotlight on cool tools, inspiring leaders and innovative trendsetters across the K-12, Higher Education, and Skills and Workforce sectors.
The EdTech Awards recognize people—and the products they produce and lives they shape— with three main honors:
The EdTech Cool Tool Awards
The EdTech Leadership Awards, and
The EdTech Trendsetter Awards.
This year’s finalists and winners include:
FINALIST & WINNERS LIST –
https://www.edtechdigest.com/2022-finalists-winners/
The EdTech Awards were established in 2010 to recognize, acknowledge, and celebrate the most exceptional innovators, leaders, and trendsetters in education technology. Past winners include Claned, Soundtrap, Blackboard, Discovery Education, DreamBox Learning, Edmodo, Edthena, Flipgrid, Freshgrade, Promethean, Scholastic, Schoology, SMART Technologies and more.
This year’s finalists and winners were narrowed from the larger field and judged based on various criteria, including: pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value and potential.
Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest Victor Rivero said:
"To the innovators, leaders, and trendsetters in K-12, higher education, and workforce learning who continue connecting, producing and persisting despite all challenges—a hearty hat-tip and a grand salute!"
Further information about The EdTech Awards is available here:
https://edtechdigest.com/
ABOUT EDTECH DIGEST AND THE EDTECH AWARDS
EdTech Digest, a leading source of cool tools, interviews, and trends showcasing the future of learning — annually honors the best and brightest people, products and groups working in edtech with The EdTech Awards. Cool Tool, Leadership, and Trendsetter honorees span the K-12, Higher Ed, and Skills & Workforce sectors.
About STS EDUCATION
STS EDUCATION is a Southern California-based company specializing in integrated learning spaces. It has been catering exclusively to education for over a decade. They offer a high-touch, consultative approach to helping schools execute their technology plans with best-in-class solutions, purpose-built-for-education. By emphasizing the adoption of education technology with professional development and integration of resources, STS EDUCATION helps schools create dynamic learning environments, enhancing learning outcomes and student success.
DeShaunda Gooden Warner
STS EDUCATION
+1 818-455-1789
