Generations of Nation’s For 70 Years
Nation’s "Founder’s Burger" is built upon the yummy basics and sometimes you just don’t mess with a good thing.
Nation’s Giant Hamburgers, the popular family-owned and -operated restaurant group, marks its 70th anniversary in 2022.
I think our company culture and the fact that we are a family company is the biggest secret sauce we've had over the years.”EL CERRITO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nation’s Giant Hamburgers, the popular family-owned and -operated restaurant group, marks its 70th anniversary in 2022. Well-loved by generations since 1952, the company is known for serving tasty cooked-to-order breakfasts, giant hamburgers, cheeseburgers, fries, and fresh homemade pies in conveniently located restaurants that open early and close late.
— President Grant Power
Nation’s has grown from Founder Russ Harvey’s original 10-foot-wide counter with just six stools to 28 stores in the Greater San Francisco Bay Area and Central Valley. With delicious, homemade food as pillars at the core of the brand, only limited changes have been made to the menu that still features fan favorites for dining in, take away, and delivery.
“We must be doing something right,” said Owner and Chairman of the Board Dale Power, who first joined the tiny business as a teenager looking for a job. “Because a quality, cooked-to-order hamburger is always a good idea, our customers return again and again to find friendly and casual service.”
Commenting on Nation’s strong appeal and popularity over the years, President Grant Power, son of Dale Power, who first joined the family business as a cashier in El Cerrito, said, “I think our company culture and the fact that we are a family company is the biggest secret sauce we've had over the years.”
As a legacy standout on Nation’s menus, the Original Founder’s Giant Hamburger will be in the spotlight with a 21st century refresh. For Nation’s 70th Platinum Anniversary, special events, offers, and campaigns are being rolled out throughout 2022 at various Nation’s locations, in dedicated e-newsletters and via social media platforms.
For 70 years now, Nation’s Giant Hamburgers has been about combining the best of yesterday, today, and tomorrow. As the restaurant group looks ahead to its next anniversary milestone, the commitment to generation of Nation’s customers will remain at the intersection of great taste and great prices, with deep connections to the fabric of the community.
ABOUT NATION’S:
Nation’s Giant Hamburger, the popular family-owned and -operated restaurant group with 28 locations in the Greater San Francisco Bay Area and Central Valley, marks 70 years in 2022. Well-loved by generations since 1952, the company is known for serving tasty cooked-to-order breakfasts, giant hamburgers, cheeseburgers and fries, plus fresh homemade pies in conveniently located restaurants that open early and close late. Takeaway, dine in, and delivery options. nationsrestaurants.com.
Contact: Beth Schnitzer | beth@spritzsf.com | 917.287.7064
Social: Facebook | Instagram | @nationsgianthamburgers
Patrick Marasco
Nation’s Foodservice, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other