Rare North Dallas Equestrian Property to be Offered at Auction in Pilot Point, Texas on May 5
Located in the heart of horse country, Sunset Pines Ranch rests just 45 minutes from the Dallas/Fort Worth MetroplexPILOT POINT, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Riding off into the sunset has a whole new meaning at Sunset Pines Ranch, where one is surrounded by elegance, serenity, and acreage. Resting on rich sandy soil, the completely fenced property showcases a modern version of a beloved farmhouse primely positioned within Pilot Point, a highly sought-after location in the heart of horse country, less than an hour from the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Supreme Auctions will offer this idyllic country property at auction on May 5, 2022, in cooperation with Natalie Swanson of Coldwell Banker Apex.
“We are delighted to be working with Coldwell Banker Apex of Dallas to offer this newly renovated showcase property. It is the ideal setting for discerning homeowners, horse trainers, and ranchers alike, making for a wise purchase decision,” stated Jennie Heal, president of Supreme Auctions. “Sunset Pines Ranch is situated in the immensely desired area of Pilot Point, known for its rich history (the oldest settlement in Denton County), convenience to the DFW airports, downtown Dallas, and for being a Texas Main Street City.”
A life of country-casual denim, tender dreams, and fulfilled desires await the new homeowner of Sunset Pines Ranch. Outfitted with multiple living spaces, this 5-acre property features a main residence; a spacious 2-story guest apartment; plus a caretaker/grooms’ quarters. In addition to the residential spaces, the horse barn houses five stalls, a tack and feed room, and a separate multi-purpose conference/classroom area. An insulated equipment barn accommodates three RV bays, as well as a workshop and tool area, while the grounds incorporate a separate pipe-fenced turn-out pen, and a fishing pond complete with firepit.
“This home is simply stunning,” stated agent, Natalie Swanson. “The moment I saw it, I knew that offering it to the market with Supreme Auctions would be the best route to expose the property to the widest array of buyers through their accelerated marketing program and meet the homeowner’s goal of achieving a timely sale.”
Located within minutes of Lake Ray Roberts boat launch, a favorite destination for water sports activities of every kind, and a half-mile from Isle du Bois State Park, makes this property and acreage wonderfully suited for those who seek the countryside beauty offered outside of the Dallas/Fort Worth area.
“The Pilot Point area has the largest collection of horse ranches in the world,” stated the current owner. “Downtown Denton Square is wonderful, as it is a hub for University of North Texas so there is always something going on. Sunset Pines Ranch sits less than five miles from Texas' largest tulip farm, and the newly extended North Dallas Tollway that runs through the heart of Dallas is about 10 miles from the home. The land has amazing privacy, and is surrounded by homes and properties on comparable acreage.”
The distinctive features that fill this home provide an unequaled balance of livable luxury and creature comforts. From the custom stone masonry, decorative cedar shutters, to the newly created vaulted tongue-and-groove, wood-stained, covered porch, you will experience a moment of pure relaxation knowing that this house is where you can hang your hat every day.
This horse-lover's dream home will be sold at an auction on May 5, 2022, to the highest bidder. To learn more, contact Supreme Auctions at (866) 929-2243 or visit SupremeAuctions.com.
About Supreme Auctions
Supreme Auctions, the firm who started the Luxury Real Estate Auction Industry, is a leader in luxury real estate property auctions, providing proprietary accelerated marketing services unique to each distinctive property represented and sold. The company has a dedicated team of auction marketing professionals that provide decades of expertise, integrity, and knowledge. As the Architects of the Industry™, Supreme Auctions provides the highest level of service to both sellers and buyers of multimillion-dollar luxury properties by combining experience with the most current technology and marketing resources. The company offers sellers and luxury brokerages worldwide the optimal auction strategy to ideally suit each exclusive property, providing services that are unparalleled in the luxury real estate auction industry.
