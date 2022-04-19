AnalyticsIQ Joins Guidewire Insurtech Vanguards Program Connecting P&C Industry with Predictive Data
AnalyticsIQ’s consumer, business, and B2B2C data helps provide the insight and intelligence needed by our community of insurers.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AnalyticsIQ, a leading predictive data and analytics innovator, is proud to announce the company has joined Guidewire’s Insurtech Vanguards program, a new initiative dedicated to helping property and casualty (P&C) insurers identify the most innovative insurtech solutions and how to leverage them. The program, led by P&C platform provider, Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE), furthers their effort of continually exploring ways to connect insurers with the latest innovations by offering a channel to identify and promote the best solutions for the P&C industry.
“We are excited to have AnalyticsIQ join Guidewire’s Insurtech Vanguards program as an innovative data company in the insurance space,” said Laura Drabik, Chief Evangelist at Guidewire. “AnalyticsIQ’s consumer, business, and B2B2C data helps provide the insight and intelligence needed by our community of insurers to better understand and serve their existing clients as well as acquire more customers. With AnalyticsIQ’s participation in the program, we can bring more value to our customers by educating them on how to leverage sophisticated data rooted in cognitive psychology and data science in a variety of use cases.”
Guidewire’s Insurtech Vanguard program is a community of innovative companies providing products, services, and technologies that facilitate success for insurance carriers. Guidewire helps their customers identify the next generation of insurtech solutions, while advocating for participating insurtech providers.
“As a leader in the insurtech community, Guidewire is constantly driving innovation forward for insurers,” said Dave Kelly, Founder & CEO of AnalyticsIQ. “We’re proud to be a part of Guidewire’s Insurtech Vanguards program and look forward to helping insurers access and utilize quality and comprehensive data to learn more about their customers than ever before.”
AnalyticsIQ’s data gives organizations a complete view of an individual by providing insight into who people are, what they do, and most importantly – the ‘why’ behind the decisions they make at home and at work. With AnalyticsIQ’s PeopleCore and BusinessCore databases and their proprietary B2B2C linkage, insurers can efficiently acquire the right customers, accelerate the digital buying experience, unlock cross-sell/upsell opportunities, optimize pricing and product development, predict consumer behaviors, and more.
