UDAF Finds Salmonella in Ground Beef Products

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) collected samples of ground beef from International Marketplace in Midvale during a routine inspection on March 22, 2022, which tested positive for Salmonella enterica.

UDAF issued a cease and desist order on the meat department of the International Marketplace on March 31, 2022, and all products were subsequently embargoed. Additional testing was also done on March 31, and products tested presumptive for Salmonella.

Based on laboratory results, any ground beef products produced by International Marketplace from March 22 to March 31, 2022 are deemed under suspicion of contamination. Consumers who purchased ground beef products from this location between the suspected dates are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Eating food contaminated with Salmonella may cause salmonellosis. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Most individuals recover without treatment; however, in some individuals, diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider, UDAF, and the Utah Department of Health. Individuals may also report suspected illness to igotsick.health.utah.gov.

UDAF and the Utah Public Health Laboratory are currently testing other products derived from the International Marketplace to determine the scope of the contamination. Additionally, a foodborne illness investigation is currently underway.

