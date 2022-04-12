Submit Release
Revital U Launches Blockchain Technology

World Release of Digital Trust Contracts

PLANO, TX, USA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- [Plano, TX, April 9, 2022] — Revital U CEO Andrew McWilliams brought blockchain technology to the Network Marketing industry at their event in Dallas, Texas through the unveiling of Digital Trust Contracts. Digital Trust Contracts (known as DTCs) will allow a much greater degree of trust between the company and their Brand Influencers in an industry that should be built on trust. DTC’s will expand the opportunities for all Brand Influencers, make the business more efficient, and allow the gamification and recognition to be the best in the industry.

Revital U launched its nutritional business in 2017 in Plano, Texas under the ownership of Amy McWilliams. Through the direction of CEO Andrew McWilliams, the company has attracted over 400,000 customers with sales in excess of $120 million.

Revital U’s business is driven from their formulation philosophy of developing products not down to a price but up to a standard. That standard is Beyond Organic, and led with their super clean product lines.

The combination of Beyond Organic products, blockchain technology, and Digital Trust Contracts positions Revital U to lead network marketing into the future.

