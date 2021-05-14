Revital U Pays first Revenue Share Compensation to Business Influencers
Revital U launches turbo-charged online customer referral program with innovative Daily Revenue Share Program for all its Influencers
We want Revital U to be the most giving Company on the planet, and this revolutionary revenue sharing opportunity for our BIs is our way of sharing and providing compensation that’s never been seen!”PLANO, TX, USA, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revital U International, a fast growing direct to consumer health and wellness company, has created a super charged version of their successful online referral program, similar to what Uber and Coinbase have implemented, to encourage and reward their customers and influencers to refer additional customers.
— Andrew McWilliams
On May 1st Revital U(RU) launched a Daily Revenue Share (DRS) program in which Brand Influencers (BIs), who join RU’s online customer referral program, would be eligible during their first ninety (90) days to receive shares in the company’s new customer revenue. Eligible BIs who refer new customers to Revital U who subsequently purchase Revital U products, provide these BIs with a share of the company's new customer revenue for that day. If the BIs refer multiple customers, they will receive multiple shares that day. The first week of Daily Revenue Shares earned by Revital U BIs was paid today.
Since Revital U launched a little over three years ago, their sampling programs, no questions asked money back guarantees, customer loyalty reward programs, BI incentives and Instant Payment of incentives and commissions to their BIs, have permanently changed the side gig landscape. The Daily Revenue Share Program is a continuation of these innovations.
“We want Revital U to be the most giving Company on the planet, and this revolutionary revenue sharing opportunity for our Brand Influencers is our way of sharing and providing compensation that’s never been seen before!” says Andrew McWilliams, Revital U CEO. “Taken together, our Purpose, Values and Principles are the foundation for Revital U’s unique culture. Since inception, we have been committed to creating a company that revolves around giving rather than taking, combined with our customers experiencing the benefits of our transformative products, it is the jump start to a better life so many people are seeking.”
About Revital U: Revital U formulates and delivers premier health and nutritional products to our customers through our completely digital referral Brand Influencer partners. Our product philosophy is to follow nature’s blueprint by tapping into time-tested plant ingredients combined with validation by the latest nutritional science. We deliver these products using eco-conscious manufacturing and packaging combined with our socially responsible side gig economy approach with our Brand Influencers. Our “Give your way to Prosperity” spirit is evident in all we do from our customer experience, brand influencer system, social causes, employee environment and high-quality products.
