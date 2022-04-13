Submit Release
WrightIMC adds 25-year paid search and overall digital marketing veteran David Ogletree as Director of Paid Search

Digital marketing and paid search veteran David Ogletree has joined WrightIMC as Director of Paid Search.

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital marketing and paid search veteran David Ogletree has joined WrightIMC as Director of Paid Search. Ogletree will be responsible for ensuring the digital marketing success of WrightIMC’s many clients. His expertise in paid search and years of SEO, IT, and development experience providing successful digital marketing solutions will further strengthen WrightIMC’s already exemplary team. He brings a great deal of training experience from running his own PPC-based podcast on Webmaster Radio and an IT video show on YouTube. He is a current contributor to the online digital marketing journal Search Engine Land.

Ogletree joins WrightIMC after working as an independent contractor for several years. Over his years of digital marketing work, he has done everything from server admin to web development and optimization of websites for businesses ranging from SMB to Fortune 500-sized.

Before his career in digital marketing, Ogletree trained blind people to use computers for the State of Texas and as an email and server admin for seven years.

When asked about joining the team, David said, “I am excited to be the Director of Paid Search for WrightIMC. I will bring my 25+ years of experience to help the company continue to prosper and grow.”

“We are very lucky to have someone of David’s caliber join our team,” said Tony Wright, CEO and Founder. “I’ve long admired David’s work, and I am thrilled he has agreed to join as Director of Paid Search.”

About WrightIMC

Based in Allen, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, WrightIMC is an award-winning full-service interactive marketing consultancy with a deep foundation in search engine optimization and search engine marketing. The firm specializes in search engine optimization, pay-per-click management, online and offline brand reputation management, social media marketing, and Website design and development. Founded in 2007, the firm has helped hundreds of companies of all sizes make more money online.

