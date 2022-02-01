WrightIMC boasts 98.5% client retention in 2021, marking the 4th year in a row of 90%+ retention
For the 4th year in a row, WrightIMC has attained a more than 90% client retention rate, with a 98.5% retention in 2021.
We have worked hard to establish trusting partnerships and we all benefit from the relationships we have built.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the 4th year in a row, WrightIMC has attained a more than 90% client retention rate, with a 98.5% retention in 2021.
— Tony Wright
Client retention is one of the most important factors to consider when choosing a digital marketing agency. Agencies with high retention rates are, by definition, keeping their clients happy. In today’s landscape, it’s more important than ever to choose a digital marketing agency with a track record of success.
“I’m extremely proud of the results we have achieved for our clients,” said Tony Wright, CEO, and Founder. “Beyond just the amazing work our team does day in and day out, it is also a testament to the businesses we serve. We have worked hard to establish trusting partnerships and we all benefit from the relationships we have built.”
Whether it’s search engine optimization, paid search campaign management, content marketing, online reputation management, or a complete website rebuild, WrightIMC is the agency of choice across businesses involved in DTC e-commerce, B2B, professional services, lead generation, and more. With a retention rate much higher than the industry average, WrightIMC has proven time and again that they are capable of delivering strong results that positively affect their partners’ bottom line.
About WrightIMC
Based in Allen, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, WrightIMC is an award-winning full-service interactive marketing consultancy with a deep foundation in search engine optimization and search engine marketing. The firm specializes in search engine optimization, pay-per-click management, online and offline brand reputation management, social media marketing, and Website design and development. Founded in 2007, the firm has helped hundreds of companies of all sizes make more money online.
Tony Wright
WrightIMC
+1 972-215-7167
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook