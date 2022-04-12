Rare whiskey raffle Louisville Urban League, UofL Football Athletes is selling out fast

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ever wished for that rare sip of Pappy Van Winkle? Or wished to have an unopened bottle to sit on your shelf for eternity? Either way, now is the chance to win not just one, but SIX, bottles of rare Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve benefiting the Louisville Urban League and University of Louisville Football Athletes.

Join Delta Dental® of Kentucky for your chance to win all SIX bottles and raise money for a great nonprofit.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting http://bidpal.net/pappyraffle2022 and there is no limit to the number of tickets you can purchase. One winner will be drawn at random and will receive all six bottles of Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve including:

● Old Rip Van Winkle, 10 year

● Van Winkle Special Reserve, 12 year

● Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye, 13 year

● Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve, 15 year

● Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve, 20 year

● Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve, 23 year

The winner will be drawn at random on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. ET at Delta Dental of Kentucky. Tune in to Facebook.com/DeltaDentalKY where the live drawing will take place. Winner does not need to be present and will be notified within 48 hours of the drawing. Any person 21 years of age or older, residing in the continental United States where the raffle is not prohibited, may purchase a ticket.

Join Delta Dental of Kentucky in supporting our wonderful local nonprofit Louisville Urban League and University of Louisville Football Athletes by purchasing a ticket today.

WHAT: Pappy for a Purpose - Rare Bourbon Collection Raffle

WHERE: http://bidpal.net/pappyraffle2022

WHEN: Now through April 19, 2022

For more information and to view official contest rules, please visit http://bidpal.net/pappyraffle2022. Questions? Contact Foundation@deltadentalky.com

About Louisville Urban League:

The Louisville Urban League assists African Americans and those at the margins in attaining social and economic equality and stability through direct services and advocacy. For more information, go to lul.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter (@louisvilleUL), or Instagram (@louisville_ul).

About Delta Dental® of Kentucky:

Delta Dental of Kentucky is committed to bright smiles and healthy lifestyles for its 700,000 enrollees and the communities we serve. Delta Dental of Kentucky is part of a family of companies that collectively are among the largest, most experienced dental plan administrators in the nation. Our network of providers gives our customers access to high-quality, affordable dental care. Additionally, DeltaVision provides the largest network of vision providers with more than 5,000 retail chain locations nationwide, providing vision plans with extensive benefits that combine two best-in-class carriers. Together, Delta Dental of Kentucky and DeltaVision work to streamline benefit administration for current and future clients.

Delta Dental of Kentucky’s Foundation promises to serve our communities and residents one smile at a time. Aimed with the task of promoting oral health to the citizens of Kentucky, the philanthropic corporate giving supports many non-profit partners. Giving back is a core component of our culture at Delta Dental, and our Foundation enables this support to be given to organizations that champion a better quality of life for citizens throughout our Commonwealth.