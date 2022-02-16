Phocus reaches 500 additional Kroger stores

Latest distribution expansion brings fast-growing naturally caffeinated sparkling water to Chicago, Indianapolis, Cincinnati and Nashville

Kroger has been a valued partner with Phocus as we’ve grown, and we are excited continue our expansion with them.” — Phocus founder Dr. John Mittel

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phocus Caffeinated Sparkling Water is now rolling out to four additional markets as a new distribution agreement with Kroger will add Phocus to the shelves of 500 Kroger stores in Chicago, Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Nashville.

“Our customers have proudly enjoyed Phocus since 2020 when Kroger supported our distribution efforts in their Kentucky division,” Phocus founder Dr. John Mittel said. “This new market expansion really comes on the heels of that success and our recent movement into the Atlanta-area as well.”

Kroger shoppers in these markets will soon find popular Phocus flavors including Blood Orange, Peach and Grapefruit, along with recently launched Root Beer, Crisp Apple and Mixed Berry flavors. The Kroger partnership also includes a direct store delivery (DSD) arrangement with 8 new distribution partners to fully support this expansion.

The latest Kroger expansion is the fourth major distribution deal inked in the past 12 months with additional availability at select Fresh Thyme, CVS, Giant and Safeway stores, along with specialty retailers, gyms, and fitness centers.

“Kroger has been a valued partner with Phocus as we’ve grown, and we are excited continue our expansion with them,” Phocus founder Dr. John Mittel said. “We are looking forward to introducing more consumers to a beverage with a better and healthier boost for both their body and mind.”

About Phocus

Established in 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky, Phocus is the first-of-its-kind naturally caffeinated sparkling water. Infused with a boost of natural tea caffeine and the balance of L-theanine, it is specially formulated to provide clean energy without the sugar, calories or crash. Phocus is currently available nationwide in Cola, Grapefruit, Blood Orange, Yuzu & Lime, Cucumber, Peach, Natural, and recently released Mint, Cherry Cola, Root Beer, Mixed Berry and Crisp Apple flavors. For more information and specific retail locations, please visit www.DrinkPhocus.com.