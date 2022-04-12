Author Welton James Brings Ancient Wisdom to Modern Problems
Committed to Inspiring This Generation With New BookORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “You trust your Mother but you still count your change!” “Experience gives you the test first and the lesson later.” “Triumph is just a little “tri” followed by a little “umph.” These are just some of the noteworthy phrases in Welton James’ new book Weltonisms: Ancient Wisdom For Modern Problems which seeks to inspire people with advice and wisdom that will help them get ahead in life. Welton’s goal is to teach people about self-responsibility in a unique way that people can apply to any situation. His book contains short quips that Welton has used to inspire thousands of people over his 30-year career.
“For people who need help getting through this crazy world . . . Weltonisms is the book for you. ‘It’s an inspirational collection of memorable quotes from a man who lives these quotes on a daily basis – making him one of the most wise, considerate, and humble men I have had the pleasure of working with.’” -Pam Popielarski, Former President & General Manager of Tropicana Casino.
In this tumultuous time in our society, Welton believes that people need to be encouraged and inspired. His life passion is adding value to people by helping them see possibilities rather than limitations. With a long history of training, public speaking, and entertaining friends and acquaintances with his witty sayings, at the encouragement of friends, Welton resolved to compile some of his sayings in a book. Weltonisms is available at major retailers online and can also be ordered in bundles to gift to friends, family and colleagues.
To learn more or to book Welton as a speaker, please visit weltonjames.com
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Welton James has worked for 25 years as a Manager & Executive Director in the hotel business in New Jersey and Florida, then ten years as a Catering Manager for Qdoba Mexican Eats. Welton is also a John C. Maxwell Certified Coach.
For inquiries, request a copy of the book, please 407-592-6983 or info@weltonjames.com
