New Book by Dr. Dan Boykin Calls Believers to Prepare for the End-Time Wealth Transfer

CLERMONT, FL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new book, The End-Time Wealth Transfer – We Must Prepare to Receive It: by Dr. Dan Boykin. Drawing from visions and prophetic insight, Dr. Boykin offers a timely call to spiritual alignment, obedience , and stewardship in anticipation of what he describes as a significant wealth transfer coming to the Body of Christ.Far from a financial manual or prediction, this book urges believers to examine their hearts, align with God’s priorities, and prepare for a Kingdom-level shift. According to Dr. Boykin, the book is both an invitation and a warning—to be positioned spiritually, not just materially, for what is ahead.Key topics explored include:Who is positioned to receive the coming wealth transfer• Why spiritual alignment is critical in this season• The role of mercy, obedience, and surrender• Principles of biblical stewardship for end-time resources• How to prepare in advance for divine releaseDr. Boykin writes from the perspective of a prophetic watchman, sharing a vision he received regarding a “Kairos moment” in which the Lord Jesus reveals both the blessing, and the accountability connected to this transfer. The book emphasizes repentance , consecration, and living as a “living sacrifice” in readiness for what is to come.About the AuthorDr. Dan Boykin is a prophetic teacher and minister whose calling involves preparing the Body of Christ for divine moments of alignment and transformation. Through vision and dream, he has ministered messages of repentance, salvation, and readiness to churches and leaders around the nation. His work focuses on awakening the Church to both the responsibility and opportunity of Kingdom stewardship.Availability: The End-Time Wealth Transfer – We Must Prepare to Receive It is available in paperback and digital formats via Amazon and other major retailers.For interviews, speaking requests, or review copies, contact: Dan Boykin boykindan88@gmail.com or https://End-TimeWealthTransfer.com

