Todd and Amy Underwood’s New Book Debuts as #1 Amazon New Release in Christian Dating & Relationships

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a culture where many marriages quietly unravel under the weight of unresolved pain, unspoken trauma, and emotional distance, Todd and Amy Underwood offer a raw, redemptive, and deeply hope-filled invitation to healing in their new book, Letting Go: The Key to Holding On to Your Marriage, published by HigherLife Publishing.Rather than beginning with betrayal or crisis, Letting Go takes readers upstream by exploring how early wounds, unexamined beliefs, and vows formed long before marriage shape patterns that later affect relationships. Written as an honest back-and-forth conversation between husband and wife, the book weaves personal story, spiritual insight, and practical reflection into a journey of surrender, forgiveness, and restoration rooted in Christian faith.“This book is not about trying harder or fixing your spouse,” says Todd Underwood. “It is about letting go of control, false narratives, and survival strategies that no longer serve you, and allowing God to do the rebuilding work only He can do.”Amy Underwood adds, “So many couples are carrying trauma they never had language for. Healing does not begin with blame. It begins with truth, safety, and grace.”Structured in two parts, Letting Go first walks readers through the Underwoods’ own story marked by childhood trauma, emotional disconnection, separation, and surrender, before moving into a workshop-style section designed to help couples reflect, engage, and take meaningful steps forward. Throughout the book, readers will find short reflection sections called Accelerators that include focused insights, prayers, and action steps intended to help translate understanding into real-life change.Marriage counselors, pastors, and therapists are already calling Letting Go a standout resource for couples in crisis. Dave Carder, author of Torn Asunder and Anatomy of an Affair, writes, “This book reminds us that loving and letting go without controlling or distancing is an art designed in heaven and modeled by Jesus on earth.”Rooted in Scripture and lived experience, Letting Go speaks to couples navigating infidelity, emotional distance, past trauma, or the slow drift that so often erodes connection. Its message is clear. Restoration is possible, not through willpower, but through surrender.Letting Go: The Key to Holding On to Your Marriage is currently the #1 new release in Christian Dating & Relationships on Amazon and is available in print and digital formats through Amazon, major retailers, and at marrymedaily.com About the AuthorsTodd and Amy have been married for over 31 years. They originally raised their three incredible sons in Arizona and now call the beautiful state of Florida home. This new season of life has brought fresh purpose, but their journey has not been without pain. Together, they’ve faced the deep wounds of sexual abuse, abandonment, addiction and adultery. Yet, by God’s grace, they have walked through a powerful process of recovery, reconciliation, restoration, and redemption.Today, Todd and Amy are wholeheartedly committed to marriage ministry. Their passion is to walk alongside couples in crisis, offering hope and guidance on the path to healing. They also strive to equip others with the insight to recognize early warning signs—so they can avoid the heartache Todd and Amy once endured. Through openly sharing what God has taught them, they bring encouragement, truth, and renewed hope to marriages in every stage.In their downtime, Todd and Amy love to travel, explore new places, and share their story—testifying that even the most broken relationships can be restored through God’s transforming power, faith, love, and perseverance.

