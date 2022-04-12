Submit Release
Upcoming Client Contact and EPC Business Meetings

Join the upcoming Client Contact and Environmental Protection Commission (EPC) meetings.

Client Contact will be Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 1 p.m. Video and conference call instructions are detailed on the agenda. Click here to review the Client Contact agenda

EPC business meeting will be Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 10 a.m. Video and conference call instructions are detailed on the agenda. Click here to review the EPC agenda.

For more information, check out the Environmental Protection Commission webpage or contact Alicia Plathe at Alicia.Plathe@dnr.iowa.gov or 515-313-8909.

Agenda items include:

  • Notice of Intended Action-Chapter 64-Renewal of General Permits Nos. 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 with Cleanup and Clarification
  • Contract with University of Iowa State Hygienic Lab-Beach Monitoring
  • Contract extension with Iowa Association of Municipal Utilities 
  • Pollution Prevention Services and Intern Program Presentation

