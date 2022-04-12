Conference: Essentials of Department of Defense SBIR/STTR.

Contact: Joanne Spaulding, Director Vermont Procurement Technical Assistance Center (802) 522-9135 | joanne.spaulding@vermont.gov

ESSENTIALS OF DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE SBIR/STTR CONFERENCE A deep dive into the DOD’s SBIR/STTR programs specifics

Montpelier, Vt. – The Vermont Procurement Technical Assistance Center (VT PTAC) is hosting a conference on the Department of Defense’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs for Vermont businesses and educational institutions involved in Research and Development (R&D) on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

The SBIR and STTR programs make over $4.3 billion in capital available annually to innovative small companies and the DOD funds half of that. This DOD-focused workshop provides detailed instruction on preparing a proposal to meet the requirements of the DOD, including both technical and commercialization plans, and navigating the submission process.

“There is great opportunity available to expand the number of Vermont businesses that win SBIR/STTR awards and this session is foundational toward achieving that growth,” said Joan Goldstein, Commissioner of the Department of Economic Development. “As we recover from the pandemic, this is an excellent chance for businesses to network and learn more about programing available to help grow their business.”

Each year, the 11 federal agencies participating in the program – including the DOD and its individual departments such as the Air Force and Navy – issue solicitations for innovative products in a variety of different areas of interest. Events such as this educate businesses about the intricacies of the SBIR/STTR programs.

Presented by DOD’s SBIR/STTR expert from BBCetc, Jerry Hollister, this conference will also cover:

SBIR/STTR program basics and up-to-date information on the DOD program

An understanding of the differences between DOD components

Tips on how to identify a topic

The importance of talking to Technical Points of Contact during the pre-release period

Writing to meet the reviewers’ expectations

Common pitfalls and how to avoid them, and more!

Limited, one-on-one, 20-minute appointments are available with Jerry Hollister from 2:30-4:30pm for conference attendees. Contact VT PTAC to reserve a spot.

EVENT INFORMATION:

WHEN: Thursday, May 12, 2022 LOCATION: Delta Hotels Burlington, South Burlington, VT 05403

Space is limited. Preregistration is required by May 9, 2022: Essentials of DOD SBIR/STTR Conference.

For the most up-to-date information, please visit us online at https://vtptac.ecenterdirect.com/events or call (802) 828-5237.

###

About the Vermont Procurement Technical Assistance Center (VT PTAC): VT PTAC provides Vermont businesses with an understanding of the requirements of government contracting to obtain and successfully perform federal, state, and local contracts through free counseling services, training, and networking opportunities. The center’s mission is to increase the percentage of federal contracts awarded to Vermont businesses with emphasis on contracts awarded to small businesses. This procurement technical assistance center is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the Department of Defense. It is also funded by the Vermont Department of Economic Development (DED), and it operates as a program within the DED. For more information on VT PTAC please visit: http://ptac.vermont.gov.

About the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD): ACCD’s mission is to help Vermonters improve their quality of life and build strong communities. ACCD accomplishes this mission by providing grants, technical assistance, and advocacy through three divisions: The Department of Economic Development, the Department of Tourism and Marketing, and the Department of Housing and Community Development. For more information on ACCD please visit: https://accd.vermont.gov.

About BBC Entrepreneurial Training & Consulting (BBCetc): BBCetc is nationally recognized for its success in helping emerging companies win SBIR/STTR funding and use it strategically to propel growth. The company was recently named a 2020 Tibbetts award winner as well as one of 50 “Michigan companies to watch” by Michigan Celebrates Small Business. For more information on BBCetc please visit: www.bbcetc.com.

VT PTAC Program Headquarters 1 National Life Drive, 6th Floor, Montpelier, VT 05602 (802) 828-5237 http://ptac.vermont.gov